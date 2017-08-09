Rihanna has responded to Diplo after he said she turned down a collaboration with him because the song sounded like ''airport reggae''.

The 'Cold Water' hitmaker says the 29-year-old Bajan beauty is the hardest person to get on a track, but he's determined that Rihanna will feature on a Major Lazer song one day.

Diplo says he asked her if she wanted to do 'Lean On', which ended up having DJ Snake and MO on it, but she considered it house music.

He said: ''I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She's like the one artist that we can't ever get.

''I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours. Hopefully. But if not, I don't really care. I played her 'Lean On'. She was like, 'I don't do house music'. I face-palmed so hard The musician added to GQ Style magazine: ''So I played her a song. And she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport'. [laughs] I was like, I'm gonna go kill myself.''

After the article spread online, the 38-year-old producer took to Twitter to explain he's ''fine'' with the rejection because he got to hang out with the R&B superstar.

He wrote: ''I'm fine with getting curved just to hang out with her for an hour (sic)''

The 'Work' hitmaker then took to Instagram to share a link to an article on her Instagram and along with several crying with laughter emojis, she wrote: ''#DutyFree My bad @diplo (sic)''

Rihanna is notorious for passing on songs and she even gave away a track Australian pop star Sia co-wrote with Adele for the latter's album '25' called 'Alive'.

Sia, who ended up releasing the track for herself, previously revealed: ''We wrote three songs in two days and none of them made the cut and this was one of them.

''I said to [Adele], 'Do you mind if I pitch it to, say, Rihanna?' And she said, 'Yeah, but can you take my vocal off it because I don't want my vocal floating around out there on a demo'.

''So I went and re-cut the vocal and everybody in my life was like, 'You can't give this away to anybody'.''

It was for the same reason, that it was simply not her style.

The 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker continued: ''Well actually I believe she did [get a chance to consider it] and she passed.

''We sent it to her, but it's not really her so I don't know why I thought that. It is a smash, but she's a little more edgy.''