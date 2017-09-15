Rihanna can still remember being blamed for the UK's wet summer in 2007.

The Bajan beauty saw her hit single 'Umbrella' go to the top of the UK chart a decade ago and, at the time, people jokingly drew a link between the song and the country's particularly bad weather, calling it the 'Rihanna curse'.

She said: ''I remember the UK blaming me for the rainiest summer in history.

''I legit remember that. They said every week that it was Number One, they had rain.''

The weather-themed single, which also featured rap star Jay Z, became one of the best-selling songs in the UK this century.

But the singer insisted she was happy to take the blame for the torrential rainfall - which caused huge disruptions - because it meant she topped the charts.

Rihanna told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I can take the blame. I was happy with the number ones.''

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently revealed she wants to go back in time to when she lost her virginity.

The 'Work' hitmaker - who is in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and previously dated Drake and Chris Brown - suggested she has regrets about the first time she slept with someone after illusionist David Copperfield offered to transport her somewhere.

He said: ''I'm not kidding, this is a real offer: I can make you disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. Where do you want to go, and why?''

Rihanna replied: ''10 minutes before I lost my virginity ... and I'm holding you to that offer.''

The 29-year-old star also admitted she is making the most of her assets before her body changes.

Asked by Laverne Cox what gave her the courage to wear her iconic CFDA Awards sheer Adam Selman dress in 2014, Rihanna said: ''Dear Laverne, I took advantage of my t***ies before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it.''