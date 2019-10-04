Rihanna has released a limited edition lingerie range to raise money for breast cancer research.
The 31-year-old pop star has decided to release a Savage X Thrivers Xtra VIP Box for Breast Cancer Awareness month, which will run throughout October, in the hope of raising money for the Clara Lionel Fund - which she founded in 2012 in honour of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite - to help support critical research for aggressive forms of breast cancer.
Taking to her Instagram account, Rihanna shared a photograph of four women - all of whom are battling breast cancer - wearing the range and wrote: ''This October, @savagexfenty and I are highlighting 4 of the strongest, most badass and inspiring women we like to call our #SAVAGEXTHRIVERS in support of breast cancer awareness month!
''With every pink style purchased, you'll help the @ClaraLionelFdn fund critical research for this lesser known group of young women living with aggressive forms of breast cancer.
Read their stories and shop the collection NOW at savagex.com/sxfthrivers to join the fight!''
The VIP Box features a scalloped lace bralette and Brazilian knicker set in pink, a pair of ribbed knit trousers in cotton candy, and a pack of Savage-themed dominoes.
The 'Stay' hitmaker wanted to create something that was easy for customers to shop.
She explained: ''I want to raise awareness for under-served breast cancer communities and the Savage X Thrivers represent young women of all walks of life living and thriving with cancer. [An easy way] for people to get involved and make a difference is by shopping this box and collection.''
The limited edition Thrivers range comes off the back of the release of her new Fenty collection.
The 'Diamonds' hitmaker showed off her new workwear-inspired collection at Paris Fashion Week and just hours later it launched on the Fenty website.
The new collection is a see-now-buy-now one and also features graphic t-shirts and a selection of denim pieces as well as a black turtle neck jumper.
