Rihanna has praised her mother for teaching her about forgiveness.

The 31-year-old singer - who is currently suing her father for allegedly exploiting her name without her permission - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mother Monica Braithwaite on Friday (05.04.19).

Rihanna wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work, and helping others in whatever way you can...is what true beauty looks like. Love you and I appreciate you! Thank You God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!''

Meanwhile, Rihanna - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - recently filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment for allegedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Rihanna accused her father and another man named Moses Perkins of creating an entertainment company to act as her agents, although she says she has nothing to do with the company.

The documents added: ''Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf.''

The 'Work' hitmaker claimed her father booked a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Los Angeles' Staples Center and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000.

In both cases, Rihanna insisted she has nothing to do with the bookings.

She also alleged that Ronald claimed he ran the business offers through Rihanna's actual label, Roc Nation, but the singer argued no-one from the label was ever made aware of anything her father was doing.

The 'Umbrella' singer claims to have sent several cease and desist letters to her father, but after he failed to stop, she filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Ronald and his business partner, as well as unspecified damages.

This is not the first time Ronald has tried to use the Fenty name, as in 2018 he tried to trademark the name for a line of boutique hotels, but the paperwork was shot down by the US Patent & Trademark Office.