Rihanna is ''heartbroken'' over the death of her fan Monia, who lost her battle with cancer over Christmas.
Rihanna has paid tribute to a fan who lost her battle with cancer.
The 'Diamonds' hitmaker admitted she was ''heartbroken'' as she remembered Monia, one of her Rihanna Navy - the name she collectively calls her fans - who passed away over the Christmas period after battling cancer three times.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Navy Angels! This Christmas, we lost a beautiful spirit who was such a pillar of strength to us! Most of our friendship she's spent in a hospital or doctor's office! This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said 'Rih the cancer is back' I'll never forget the fear in her eyes this day! Still she pushed forward, fighting the fight every day with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @moniasto fly in peace. (sic)''
Rihanna also shared pictures she had taken with Monia at the Savage X Fenty Pop-Up in London in June earlier this year.
Alongside emojis of a broken heart and angel wings, she wrote: ''miss you already sis @moniasto (sic)''
Rihanna had been supporting Monia through her cancer battle, regularly writing posts of support on Instagram.
One read: ''Sis we are all praying for you! Your strength and your ability to let the beauty in your spirit shine through, even in the midst of adversity, is tremendously inspiring!! I can't begin to imagine what you feel, so I want you to know we are all here for you and I encourage the NAVY to rally around you during these times! Love you!! (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...