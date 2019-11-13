Rihanna is looking for ''balance'' following an ''overwhelming'' year that has seen her too busy to spend much time with her loved ones.
The 'Work' hitmaker - who has been dating Hassan Jameel for three years - has asked her loved ones to ''forgive'' her as she's thrown herself into so many different ventures, including her Fenty Beauty business, over the past 12 months, she's had very little free time to make contact with those who matter most to her.
She shared a selfie and wrote alongside the picture on Instagram: ''To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me.
''This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I'm working on that ish called Balance. Brb.(sic)''
Rihanna recently admitted having children is one of her ''dreams''.
She said: ''A lot of woman get very defensive. It's personal, it's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom... but it's mine, so I'm fine.''
Her comments come after she was quizzed on the subject for a recent interview, and the 31-year-old star simply replied: ''Without a doubt.''
'The Diamonds' singer has seen a ''shift'' in her life in recent months and feels like she is finally growing up.
She said: ''I'm definitely feeling a shift. I'm growing up. There's things that I'm paying attention to that I've never paid attention to.
''Like supplements. And working out. And hearing about my bones.''
The 'We Found Love' singer also revealed her relationship with the Saudi businessman is going ''really well''.
She added: ''Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy.''
