Rihanna has been spotted making out with a mystery man.

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker was seen getting a little hands on with the unknown man - who could be her new boyfriend - in the swimming pool at a private villa in Spain on Monday (26.06.17).

The pair looked loved up as they made out, enjoying a dip in the pool to cool themselves from the blazing Spanish sun, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer previously confessed she was ''numb'' whilst she made her album 'ANTI' and couldn't cope with ''all the bulls**t and ... all the good s**t''.

She explained: ''Looking back to 1 year ago.... I released my most anticipated album to date #ANTi ....When I started making this album I never would have imagined how much of a challenge the process would be.

''I was evolving in the midst of making a body of art that was supposed to reflect who I was in that moment, yet it was the very answer I didn't have! I was numb for a while...numb to all the bulls**t and numb to all the good s**t. But I was determined not to settle for what everybody thought this should be, or when they thought it should come, or how! I stuck to it until I felt something again!''

And Rihanna also revealed it was only when she released the songs that she started to ''trust'' herself.

She added: ''It was in that moment that I trusted myself, trusted my ear, trusted my gut, trusted the way that my music made me FEEL!!! I had no idea how it would be received, neither was that something I considered. I just wanted to make a body of work that felt right! And to the most beautiful, loyal fans that anyone would kill to have on their team, you were right there by my side waiting (im)patiently the entire time!

''To have the support of so many, with the enthusiasm that we shared for Anti felt like such a reward! I cannot thank you enough for loving her the way you do! And to every single person that was a part of the process from sound to aesthetic, thank you and I cherish you! May the Glory be to God! I actually hate long captions, I know u can't tell but i don't care! #ANTiversary (sic)''