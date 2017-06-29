Rihanna makes Gigi Hadid ''excited'' to get dressed every day.

The 22-year-old model has praised the 'Work' hitmaker for having a great fashion sense, and although the blonde-haired beauty doesn't think she could ''pull off'' the outfits the 29-year-old singer wears it does inspire her to be inventive with her outfit the following day.

Speaking about her style icon to ElleUK.com, Gigi said: ''So many people. I mean, Rihanna, like every day. I can't say that I could pull off the same things that Rihanna could, but she makes me excited about getting dressed the next day, I feel like, which is inspiring.''

And the catwalk icon has revealed the best fashion advice she has ever received was from the former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld, who advised her to opt for a minimalist approach if she doesn't know what to wear for an event.

Gigi explained: ''Carine Roitfeld once told me, 'If you don't know what to wear to a party, wear jeans, a T-shirt, and heels, [and] call it a night,' It's made a lot of my nights easier.''

Meanwhile, Gigi - who is currently dating former One Direction band member Zayn Malik - has admitted she has become a lot less ''trustworthy'' of people and social media as she has matured and her career has developed.

She explained: ''I've kind of learned where people start to take advantage of things. Because in the very beginning, I was a lot more trustworthy of things, and I feel like I was a lot more freely able to post.

''You kind of learn that there has to be a difference between how private you want to be and how private people force you to be. So I try and be as open as I can without revealing too much of a certain situation, but you kind of just have to take it depending on the post and depending where you are.''