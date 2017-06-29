Rihanna makes Gigi Hadid ''excited'' to get dressed every day because her street style is so inspiring, although Gigi doesn't think she could ''pull off'' the outfits the singer wears.
The 22-year-old model has praised the 'Work' hitmaker for having a great fashion sense, and although the blonde-haired beauty doesn't think she could ''pull off'' the outfits the 29-year-old singer wears it does inspire her to be inventive with her outfit the following day.
Speaking about her style icon to ElleUK.com, Gigi said: ''So many people. I mean, Rihanna, like every day. I can't say that I could pull off the same things that Rihanna could, but she makes me excited about getting dressed the next day, I feel like, which is inspiring.''
And the catwalk icon has revealed the best fashion advice she has ever received was from the former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld, who advised her to opt for a minimalist approach if she doesn't know what to wear for an event.
Gigi explained: ''Carine Roitfeld once told me, 'If you don't know what to wear to a party, wear jeans, a T-shirt, and heels, [and] call it a night,' It's made a lot of my nights easier.''
Meanwhile, Gigi - who is currently dating former One Direction band member Zayn Malik - has admitted she has become a lot less ''trustworthy'' of people and social media as she has matured and her career has developed.
She explained: ''I've kind of learned where people start to take advantage of things. Because in the very beginning, I was a lot more trustworthy of things, and I feel like I was a lot more freely able to post.
''You kind of learn that there has to be a difference between how private you want to be and how private people force you to be. So I try and be as open as I can without revealing too much of a certain situation, but you kind of just have to take it depending on the post and depending where you are.''
