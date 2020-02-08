Bajan beauty Rihanna has admitted she is enjoying teasing her fans about her upcoming album.
Rihanna is enjoying teasing her fans about her upcoming album.
The 31-year-old pop star hasn't released an album since 'Anti' in 2016 and although she's expected to release a new album later this year, she's determined to remain tight-lipped about its specific launch date.
Asked about the release of her next album, the chart-topping star told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''To be continued ... I like to antagonise my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back.''
In recent years, Rihanna has seemingly focused more of her attention on her own fashion line.
And the Bajan beauty - who launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection in 2018 - has relished the challenge of establishing herself as a credible force in the fashion industry.
She shared: ''The journey's been incredible.
''It's a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand. I've always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I'm passionate about.''
Despite the challenge, Rihanna feels fashion and design is something that comes ''naturally'' to her.
The 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker - who is among the best-selling artists in the music business - feels ''validated'' by the success she's enjoyed as a designer.
Reflecting on her successful foray into the design world, Rihanna explained: ''Fashion, being creative, that's one of those things - it doesn't matter the outlet, I always enjoy it.
''Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry that I'm in. It's a part of my visuals, it's a part of my videos, so it's always been something that I've been interested in.
''To have this opportunity to do a Fenty brand with LVMH is special. It makes me feel validated.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Watch three incredible live performances from Discovr.TV.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...