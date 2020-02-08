According to Rihanna, she does most of her shopping ''in the men's section''.
The 31-year-old singer - who has launched her own fashion label in recent years - has taken style inspiration from 'Master of None' star Lena Waithe, and she's also admitted to loving ''non-binary'' designs.
Asked to name a celebrity she'd love to style, the chart-topping singer shared: ''Lena Waithe. I love her. I love her attitude, she's so intelligent, she's so talented, but her style is something that I really respect, because it boarders on the line of non-binary, and I enjoy that.
''That's what Fenty really stands for, we have a lot of unisex styles. I shop mostly in the men's section, so when making my clothes that was always in mind, like, I want guys to love my stuff too.''
Rihanna also admitted it's been empowering to receive support for her fashion venture from fellow stars.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It really shocks me, the people that reach out. I feel so, like, 'Wow!' Even Teyana Taylor! She's like, 'I want those Wasabi pants!' And I'm like, 'I got you, girl!'
''And to see the celebrities that didn't reach out to ask for stuff, but went to the store, or went online, and bought it - it makes me feel really, really great. Because I'm one of those celebrities that when I see something I like, I just go buy it.
''So to feel supported by my peers, it's a big deal.''
Meanwhile, Cardi B previously named Rihanna as one of her fashion icons.
The 27-year-old rap star admitted to being inspired by the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot and Jennifer Lopez.
Asked who her style icons are, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker said: ''For me, Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna.''
