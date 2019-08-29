Rihanna loves being able to ''compete'' with men in business as the entrepreneurship industry is considered to be such a ''man's world''.
The 'Work' hitmaker - who has her own fashion brand Savage X Fenty - says the entrepreneurship industry is considered to be such a ''man's world'' that she loves the ''challenge'' of going head to head with them.
Speaking during a Q&A session at the Global Conference on Women and Entrepreneurship, she said: ''Overcoming stereotypes as a woman in the entrepreneurship industry, it's an industry that's usually looked at as a man's industry. It's a man's world, so you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and to get half as much but it doesn't stop my fight. I love competing with men. I love that challenge, I enjoy it and I thrive on it. A lot of times people see it as a man's world ... But our strength as women, we have the power to overcome anything.''
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed she wanted to ''gain respect'' as a designer before releasing her own Fenty luxury fashion line.
She said: ''I've been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognised for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license.
''I'm very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign and the make-up line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine. Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision.''
