Rihanna has learnt ''so much'' from her partnership with Chopard.

The 29-year-old vocalist has joined forces with the Swiss luxury jewellery brand, which has seen her co-design an accessories line with the brand's creative director Caroline Gruosi-Scheufele, and the vocalist ''can't believe'' she has been involved in creating the nine-piece limited edition capsule because she has ''always'' loved the company.

Speaking about her latest venture, which has been reported on Elle.com, the brunette beauty said: ''I have always been in love with Chopard's exquisite jewellery, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can't believe.

''It was a really incredible process and I learned so much. I can't wait for everyone to see it.''

And the two jewellery collections were inspired by the 'Work' hitmaker and her style, which Caroline has described as a medley between ''urban chic'' and ''classic glamour''.

Speaking about the line, Caroline said: ''[It is] blend urban chic with classic glamour.

''[Inspired by Rihanna's] island roots - the lush gardens of Barbados and the electricity of Carnival,'' according to a press release from the maison.

''Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece.

''With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewellery.''

The first drop in the geometric joaillerie collection will feature a 18-karat rose gold items mixed with jungle green hue, and will be available to buy in June this year.

The designer brand has also revealed the creations boast ''sharp and clean lines''.

A sketch of one item, which was shared on the Chopard Instagram account, read: ''Sharp and clean lines, discover the #RihannaLovesChopard Joaillerie pieces, a capsule collection defined by minimalist geometry. Available now for pre-order (link in bio) (sic).''