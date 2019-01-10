Rihanna has released Valentine's Day 'Savage x Fenty' Lingerie to ''celebrate'' women's bodies.
The 30-year-old songstress-turned-entrepreneur has unveiled a size-inclusive underwear collection that is available in sizes 32A to 44DD in bras, and XS to 3X in knickers, in her exclusive Valentine's Day collection.
The 'Work' hitmaker revealed that she created the highly-anticipated range for women to make them feel ''powerful''.
Speaking to US Vogue, Rihanna said: ''Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it's about celebrating it and that's what Savage x is all about.
''Savage to me is such a powerful word. Especially for women, you know. Women are usually looked at as weak and needy and Savage is just that different woman. It is the opposite of that, she powerful, she's in charge, and she's taking ownership of all the choices she makes.''
'Savage X Fenty' features hot-pink colours, plunging bodysuits, sheer camisoles and heart-shaped pastie adorned bras that are available in different cuts to keep her collection as inclusive as possible.
The collection is priced at between $20 and $68 and was released on Wednesday (09.01.18).
The Barbadian beauty also created her range of V-Day ''xcessories'' to compliment her collection, which includes fuzzy handcuffs, whips, heart-shaped pasties, lace garters and more.
This news comes after Rihanna recently announced she was launching 50 shades of concealer in her beauty range, Fenty Beauty.
The highly-anticipated concealer will be released alongside 10 additional shades of the Pro Filt'r Foundation line, bringing its total to 50 shades also, and the star admitted the dark circle remover is like a ''filter'' for your face.
