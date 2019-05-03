Rihanna is launching her Fenty Beauty range in Boots across the UK.

The 31-year-old R&B superstar has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be releasing her popular cosmetic line, that was previously only available at Harvey Nichols and Sephora, in the British high street pharmacy chain's beauty counters from next Friday (10.05.19).

Rihanna tweeted: ''@fentybeauty is officially taking over the UK! I'm here to announce our brand new partnership with @BootsUK !! Look out for us at locations from MAY 10th !! I'm so excited, I love Boots and I love my UK fans!!! Get ready for #FENTYBEAUTYxBOOTS !! (sic)''

Fenty Beauty will be at 32 selected Boots locations, and will also be available for next-day click and collect at any store via their website, and the pharmacy has announced that they are offering fans the chance to sign up and get ''exclusive access'' to the 'Work' hitmaker's beloved cosmetic line.

Boots tweeted: ''This is not a drill @fentybeauty is coming to BOOTS!!! Launching on the 10th May - but can't wait!? Then make sure you sign up to the waiting list for exclusive access to shop early online on 9th May! Go go go! http://boots.uk/Z2UpVd #FENTYBEAUTYxBOOTS (sic)''

This news comes as it was recently reported that the singer had filed for trademarks covering ''Fenty Skin'' for ''medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products'', according to British Vogue.

And less than a month later, Rihanna has released two new lip care products, named the Pro Kiss'r Scrub and Pro Kiss'r Balm, which will also be launching on May 10, and will give fans on-the-go hydration all summer long.

The brand teased on Instagram: ''We're about to turn you into a #PROKISSR! Get ready for the ultimate lip prep with #PROKISSRSCRUB - a fuss-free scrub packed with apricot seeds to easily exfoliate lips, and #PROKISSRBALM - a balm made with shea and mango butters to make your lips softer for the perfect lipstick pout! Available on MAY 10 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP. (sic)''