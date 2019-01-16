Rihanna is suing her father for allegedly exploiting her name without her permission by launching the Fenty Entertainment company and pretending to be her agents.
Rihanna is suing her father for allegedly exploiting her name without her permission.
The 30-year-old singer and actress - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - has filed a lawsuit against Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment for allegedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.
In court documents obtained by The Blast, Rihanna accuses her father and another man named Moses Perkins of creating an entertainment company to act as her agents, although she says she has nothing to do with the company.
The documents add: ''Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf.''
The 'Work' hitmaker claims her father booked a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Los Angeles' Staples Center and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000.
In both cases, Rihanna insists she has nothing to do with the bookings.
She also says that Ronald claimed he ran the business offers through Rihanna's actual label, Roc Nation, but the singer argues no-one from the label was ever made aware of anything her father was doing.
The 'Umbrella' singer claims to have sent several cease and desist letters to her father, but after he failed to stop, she has now filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Ronald and his business partner, as well as unspecified damages.
This is not the first time Ronald has tried to use the Fenty name, as in 2018 he tried to trademark the name for a line of boutique hotels, but the paperwork was shot down by the US Patent & Trademark Office.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...