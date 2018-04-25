Rihanna is thought to be planning to storm the charts with a double-disc album.
Rihanna is rumoured to be working on two new albums.
The 'Diamonds' hitmaker is said to be disappointed with how her last LP, 'Anti' performed, so she is planning to storm the charts with a double-disc record of sizzling tracks.
A source told Metro.co.uk ''Rihanna wasn't happy with how her last album performed - even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops.
''She's currently recording two albums - one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks - and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won't mesh well on the same album.''
'Anti', the 30-year-old singer's eighth studio album, was released in 2016 and was placed at number 32 in the UK end of year charts and five in the 2016 US Billboard 200.
Rihanna excited fans last week by teasing an image on social media - prompting speculation it was linked to new music she was about to release.
But it has now been confirmed by the 'Umbrella' hitmaker to be connected to her new lingerie line under the name Savage x Fenty.
Rihanna tweeted: ''got a lil treat for my ladies.... #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th [sic]''
It was reported last year that Rihanna had registered two new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers copyright organisation (ASCAP) titled 'Phatty' and 'Only One Who Knows'. 'Phatty' is thought to have been co-written with reggae artist Buju Banton.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...