Rihanna is rumoured to be working on two new albums.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker is said to be disappointed with how her last LP, 'Anti' performed, so she is planning to storm the charts with a double-disc record of sizzling tracks.

A source told Metro.co.uk ''Rihanna wasn't happy with how her last album performed - even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops.

''She's currently recording two albums - one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks - and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won't mesh well on the same album.''

'Anti', the 30-year-old singer's eighth studio album, was released in 2016 and was placed at number 32 in the UK end of year charts and five in the 2016 US Billboard 200.

Rihanna excited fans last week by teasing an image on social media - prompting speculation it was linked to new music she was about to release.

But it has now been confirmed by the 'Umbrella' hitmaker to be connected to her new lingerie line under the name Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna tweeted: ''got a lil treat for my ladies.... #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th [sic]''

It was reported last year that Rihanna had registered two new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers copyright organisation (ASCAP) titled 'Phatty' and 'Only One Who Knows'. 'Phatty' is thought to have been co-written with reggae artist Buju Banton.