Rihanna isn't friends with Drake anymore.

The 30-year-old R&B star has admitted her friendship with the 'God's Plan' hitmaker ended after he declared his undying love for her in front of the whole world while presenting her with the Vanguard prize at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016.

Speaking in Vogue magazine's June issue, Rihanna - who had an on/off romance with 31-year-old Drake - said: ''The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal.

''Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don't like too many compliments; I don't like to be put on blast.''

When asked about the status of her relationship with Drake now, she replied: ''We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is.''

The 'Disturbia' hitmaker has since moved on and found love with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel and, although she won't address him by name so as not to confirm their relationship status, she has admitted she's really ''happy'' right now.

She explained: ''I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.

''Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth. Now, when I come to work, I'm all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I'm glad I'm taking the time. I'm happy.''

And now that she's reached the third decade of her life, Rihanna is starting to think about what life would be like with a child and how she expects to be as a mother.

She said: ''OK, so now that I'm 30, are there things I'm supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?! I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny.''