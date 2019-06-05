Rihanna has been named the world's richest female musician, thanks to her Fenty Beauty brand.

The 31-year-old R&B superstar - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - is known for her Grammy-award winning music career, pioneering her hugely successful inclusive make-up brand and recently becoming the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house.

And now the 'Work' hitmaker has been crowned the world's richest female musician in Forbes's 2019 list of America's Richest Self-Made Women, with a fortune totalling $600 million that beat Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyonce ($400 million).

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand, which was acquired through her lucrative partnership with luxury conglomerate, LVMH, in 2017, has earned the 'Love On The Brain' songstress $570 million in just 15 months of business.

Forbes's list of 80 women included Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres and Serena Williams, who also made history as the first athlete to have a reported fortune of approximately $225 million.

This news comes as Rihanna launched her much-anticipated eponymous fashion brand last month and previously revealed that she wanted to create ''strong silhouettes'' for women across the world.

She said: ''I often walk into stores and I'm like, 'I love this, but I wish it was more like that, or in a different colour or in a different fabric' - and now I get to do it. I love strong silhouettes, and for women to look confident, that's what I want to achieve with this collection.''

Rihanna - who took two years to create her upcoming collection - credited her mother Monica for helping to shape her style.

The 'Work' hitmaker said: ''I always had a love of fashion and style. I loved everything my mum wore, from her make-up to her clothing.

[My mum's style] was bad ass. She wore a lot of oversized stuff but still very feminine, I just wanted to be her.''