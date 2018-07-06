Rihanna has been hailed a ''make-up artist's dream''.

The 'Work' hitmaker may be a global superstar but she's able to put the people around her at ease and Priscilla Ono has described working with the star as just like ''hanging out'' with a friend.

In an interview with Capital FM, Priscilla said: ''It's a make-up artist's dream... it's just a really amazing experience. It's like hanging out with your girlfriends, painting your toes, rollers in your hair! It's like that vibe.

''When you're with her all of that [fame] goes away and she's just like your girlfriend, it's one of the best feelings, really.''

Priscilla admitted that the 'Diamonds' hitmaker is extremely accomplished in beauty, and she's even picked up tips from her famous client.

She said: ''She's amazing at doing her own make-up; we call her a make-up artist in her own right.

''I think that from working in this industry for so long she's really perfected her face and she knows her face better than anyone.

''So for me as a make-up artist ,at the beginning it was intimidating, like 'Wow she can do her own make-up so well', but she's actually taught me a few things along the way as well.

Priscilla takes Rihanna's advice when using the stars own range, Fenty Beauty, and the singer has come up with a bizarre way of measuring her look.

She said: ''This palette really embodies her, it's obviously inspired by a spice market in Morocco but I use this on her 90% of the time. We describe it as a spice level - are you mild medium or spicy AF?

''Because she creates these [Fenty Beauty] products she knows how they look best and she's always coming up with new fun ways and that's a great collaboration between her and I as we share ways to use them.''