Rihanna is her own ''muse'' and thinks it's vital she wants to wear every item in her own clothing line.
The 'Diamonds' hitmaker insists it is vital that she wants to wear every piece from her Fenty maison range herself or it wouldn't be authentic.
She said: ''I'm not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it.
''I don't want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that.''
Rihanna drops her new collections as soon as they are ready and their eclectic styles mirror her own varies tastes.
She explained to Britain's Vogue magazine: ''It can be tomboy one day. It can be a gown the next. A skirt. A swimsuit.''
Though the 31-year-old star already had a relationship with LVMH as her Fenty Beauty range is backed by their own Kendo, she never expected chairman Bernard Arnault to invite her to create her own fashion line but jumped at the chance to take a ''risk''.
She recalled: ''I just thought, Really? Is he sure? Like, now?
''And then you're left with this opportunity that's a really big risk for everyone involved. But I've never been afraid to take risks. That's the thing that got me out of my own way.
''I was like, 'You've never been afraid to do anything or try anything, regardless of the outcome.' So I accepted, and we went full steam ahead.''
Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has praised Rihanna for putting herself at the forefront of her fashion line.
She said: ''[Fenty is] proposing a new and extremely modern approach to contemporary fashion.
''[Rihanna as her own muse] speaks to the increasing need for women to be in charge of their appearance, their bodies, and their lives.''
