Rihanna star is in secret talks with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to launch a luxury house under her name, according to WWD.
Rihanna is reportedly in discussions to launch her own luxury fashion house.
The 30-year-old singer has enjoyed significant success with her Fenty Beauty line, Puma collaboration and Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, and now Rihanna is in secret talks with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to launch a luxury house under her name, according to WWD.
Sources have said that the Parisian giant, LVMH, has already cherry-picked employees for the singer from Louis Vuitton and Celine to work with her on the upcoming project.
Rihanna's collection with LVMH will include ready-to-wear, leather accessories and goods, and is predicted to be released in conjunction with her upcoming ninth album, which is expected to drop later in 2019.
LVMH - which already houses Fenty Beauty by Rihanna - is home to some of the world's most prestigious brands and includes Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.
The fashionista is known for her risque styles and bold fashion choices, having made her design debut back in 2013 with high-street fashion chain River Island, for whom she created an affordable range of clothing and accessories.
Meanwhile, TechStyle Fashion Group - which teamed up with the Bajan beauty to launch her inclusive lingerie line Savage x Fenty - previously revealed that the singer is ''involved'' in every part of the process.
TechStyle co-CEO Adam Goldenberg shared: ''Every single item we have designed she has been involved in the process and seen it on a model, made her own adjustments, decided if we are going to bring it in stock, down to every element of the campaign.''
