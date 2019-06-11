Rihanna was ''not allowed to wear make-up'' until she was aged 16, so she would watch her mother, Monica Braithwaite, apply products in the mirror.
Rihanna was ''not allowed to wear make-up'' until she was aged 16.
The 31-year-old R&B superstar - who has her own Fenty Beauty brand - was ''obsessed'' with watching her mother, Monica Braithwaite, apply her cosmetics when she was younger but she was never allowed to try them for herself.
She said: ''My mum pretty much worked in the beauty and perfume industry for a long time - she did make-up for people and was a make-up artist - so I always loved that.
''I was not allowed to wear make-up for a very long time. But I would watch her in the mirror doing her makeup, obsessed.''
The 'Work' hitmaker recalled the first time she was allowed to create a full beauty look on her face for her school pageant.
She added: ''She let me wear lipstick if I was a flower girl in a wedding or something like that, but the first time I really, really did my make-up - and she did it for me - was at my school pageant. [I was] 16, just before I left Barbados.''
And Rihanna remembers the first time she put on foundation ''the most'' because her skin looked ''perfect''.
She told Interview magazine: ''The foundation is the thing I remember the most, because I had never seen my skin look that perfect. And it was like, 'Wow, I want to wear foundation every day.'
''My brother hated me for that. He was like, 'What are you doing? You've got to wear that every day now?' In my school, you weren't allowed to do much at all. If your hoop wasn't hugging your ear, you couldn't wear it. It was studs or a hoop that hugged your ear.''
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
Purple was released on this day (June 7th) in 1994.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Listen to their song 'She Takes You Under' now.
Are you ready for festival season?
From Bastille to The Raconteurs, here's June's most exciting upcoming releases.
Mattiel follow their stunning eponymous debut album with a bold and brassy second, 'Satis Factory'.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...