Rihanna has called for Donald Trump to stop using her music at his rallies.

The 'Disturbia' hitmaker was fuming when she realised the US president had been playing 'Don't Stop The Music' at a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Responding to a man, who revealed that Trump was using her music, she wrote: ''Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! (sic)''

And the Barbados beauty is not the first person to stop Trump from using their music as Pharrell Williams' lawyer recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump after he played 'Happy' at a political rally in Indiana last week, just hours after a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The letter, which was written by attorney Howard King, stated: ''On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist,' you played his song 'Happy' to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose. Pharrell Williams is the owner of the copyright in 'Happy,' with the exclusive right to exploit same. Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music.''

And Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was left unimpressed when Trump played 'Livin' on the Edge' at a rally, three years after he had been issued a warning for using 'Dream On' at campaign rallies while looking to be elected.

A legal notice stated: ''By using 'Livin' On The Edge' without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media.''