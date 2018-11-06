Rihanna has called for US president Donald Trump to stop using her music at his rallies after it was revealed he played her hit 'Don't Stop The Music' at a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Rihanna has called for Donald Trump to stop using her music at his rallies.
The 'Disturbia' hitmaker was fuming when she realised the US president had been playing 'Don't Stop The Music' at a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Responding to a man, who revealed that Trump was using her music, she wrote: ''Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! (sic)''
And the Barbados beauty is not the first person to stop Trump from using their music as Pharrell Williams' lawyer recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump after he played 'Happy' at a political rally in Indiana last week, just hours after a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
The letter, which was written by attorney Howard King, stated: ''On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist,' you played his song 'Happy' to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose. Pharrell Williams is the owner of the copyright in 'Happy,' with the exclusive right to exploit same. Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music.''
And Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was left unimpressed when Trump played 'Livin' on the Edge' at a rally, three years after he had been issued a warning for using 'Dream On' at campaign rallies while looking to be elected.
A legal notice stated: ''By using 'Livin' On The Edge' without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...