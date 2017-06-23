Rihanna has helped a fan overcome heartbreak.

The 29-year-old singer received a direct message on Twitter from a fan asking how to get over a particularly upsetting breakup, and the 'Work' hitmaker took the time to respond, telling the fan their sadness ''won't be forever''.

She wrote in a picture posted on Twitter by user @WaladShami: ''Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!! (sic)''

And Samer, who sent the cry for help to the brunette beauty, recently said the breakup was difficult because it was his ''first relationship ever'', and he reached out to Rihanna because she's ''wise''.

He said: ''It was my first relationship ever, and they ended it with me in January, but it's been really hard for a multitude of reasons. I reached out to Rihanna because she's given me advice many times - she's wise and s**t.''

Rihanna's advice on tackling heartbreak might also include indulging in a variety of unhealthy foods to cure her mood, as it was previously revealed the star is a ''moody eater''.

Her personal chef Debbie Solomon said: ''[She's a] moody eater ... [With previous clients] I would send in a menu on a Sunday or Monday and they would pick for the week, and then I'd be able to shop and prep, but this is nothing like that. We don't know what we're gonna want to eat tomorrow, so why even pick today?''

And the 'Needed Me' singer is no stranger to feeling ''numb'', as she previously opened up about the personal struggle she went through when she was working on her album 'ANTI'.

She explained: ''Looking back to 1 year ago.... I released my most anticipated album to date #ANTi ....When I started making this album I never would have imagined how much of a challenge the process would be.

''I was evolving in the midst of making a body of art that was supposed to reflect who I was in that moment, yet it was the very answer I didn't have! I was numb for a while...numb to all the bulls**t and numb to all the good s**t. But I was determined not to settle for what everybody thought this should be, or when they thought it should come, or how! I stuck to it until I felt something again! (sic)''