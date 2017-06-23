Rihanna has helped a fan overcome heartbreak by replying to his message on Twitter and telling him his sadness ''won't be forever''.
Rihanna has helped a fan overcome heartbreak.
The 29-year-old singer received a direct message on Twitter from a fan asking how to get over a particularly upsetting breakup, and the 'Work' hitmaker took the time to respond, telling the fan their sadness ''won't be forever''.
She wrote in a picture posted on Twitter by user @WaladShami: ''Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!! (sic)''
And Samer, who sent the cry for help to the brunette beauty, recently said the breakup was difficult because it was his ''first relationship ever'', and he reached out to Rihanna because she's ''wise''.
He said: ''It was my first relationship ever, and they ended it with me in January, but it's been really hard for a multitude of reasons. I reached out to Rihanna because she's given me advice many times - she's wise and s**t.''
Rihanna's advice on tackling heartbreak might also include indulging in a variety of unhealthy foods to cure her mood, as it was previously revealed the star is a ''moody eater''.
Her personal chef Debbie Solomon said: ''[She's a] moody eater ... [With previous clients] I would send in a menu on a Sunday or Monday and they would pick for the week, and then I'd be able to shop and prep, but this is nothing like that. We don't know what we're gonna want to eat tomorrow, so why even pick today?''
And the 'Needed Me' singer is no stranger to feeling ''numb'', as she previously opened up about the personal struggle she went through when she was working on her album 'ANTI'.
She explained: ''Looking back to 1 year ago.... I released my most anticipated album to date #ANTi ....When I started making this album I never would have imagined how much of a challenge the process would be.
''I was evolving in the midst of making a body of art that was supposed to reflect who I was in that moment, yet it was the very answer I didn't have! I was numb for a while...numb to all the bulls**t and numb to all the good s**t. But I was determined not to settle for what everybody thought this should be, or when they thought it should come, or how! I stuck to it until I felt something again! (sic)''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...