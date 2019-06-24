Rihanna unveiled curvaceous mannequins at her Fenty pop-up in New York City.

The 31-year-old R&B superstar - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - has just launched her own eponymous luxury fashion line with French luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton), and her new pop-up store in New York City has plastic models which boast ''hip dips'' and protruding tummies.

The move by Rihanna to include the realistic mannequins is in keeping with the 'Work' hitmaker's commitment to make the range size-inclusive and has prompted a hugely positive reaction from fans and visitors to the temporary store.

An image of one of the mannequins was uploaded to Twitter by the Rihanna News account (@TeamOfRihanna) and prompted a host of re-tweets and comments.

One user re-tweeted the post with the comment: ''This is the first time I've seen a mannequin with hip dips and a tummy. This is the first time I've seen a mannequin that has a body type similar to mine and I am FEELING THINGS. (sic)''

Another Fenty fan tweeted in response: ''Wow this is really my shape!!! Love handles and no really hips but hip dips and thighs!!''

Rihanna had complete creative control over the range and ensured that all the pieces will work for a ''curvy'' body like her own.

She said: ''We have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories, you just get your samples made in one size. But then, I want to see it on my body, I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips. And now I have boobs that I never had before ... you know, I don't even know how to sleep sometimes, it's challenging, so imagine getting dressed.''

Rihanna - whose collection also includes footwear and accessories, such as sunglasses and jewellery - hopes that any woman will feel ''confident'' in her garments.

The singer said: ''It's all of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff.

''Whether it's through fashion, lingerie, music, makeup ... we try to get everybody involved and included in our brand.''