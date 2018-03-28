Rihanna is going back to her roots on her next album.

The 'Work' hitmaker is reportedly planning to record songs in the style of her fifth studio LP, 2010's, 'Loud', which spawned the hits 'Love the Way You Lie', 'Cheers (Drink to That)' and 'Only Girl (In the World)', rather than 2016's R&B-orientated 'Anti'.

The record also saw the 30-year-old star collaborate with rappers including Drake, Nicki Minaj and Eminem.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Rihanna loved 'Anti' but knows it wasn't anywhere as successful as her previous albums.

''She sat down with management and decided she needs to go back to what people love.''

Though 'Anti' only made it to number 7 in the UK, it was recently announced that Rihanna become the first-ever artist to earn eight number ones from one album in the history of Billboard's Dance Club Song chart.

'Anti' was first launched in 2016, but it's still making waves in the music industry, and 'Consideration' soared to the top of the charts to make history.

'Anti's record-breaking run actually began back on April 23, 2016, when 'Work' went to the summit.

Meanwhile, it appears that Rihanna's success and talent could be intimidating to some performers, after legendary musician Nile Rogers admitted he is too shy of her to ask for a collaboration.

Despite working with the biggest stars in the music business - from the late Prince and David Bowie to Duran Duran and Pharrell Williams - he's yet to pluck up the courage to invite the 'Wild Thoughts' singer to his studio because every time he tries he freaks out and goes into ''fanboy'' mode.

The 'Le Freak' hitmaker spilled: ''I adore Rihanna. I am a super fanboy. When I'm around Rihanna I almost can't move. She'll be sitting down and I'll want to go over, 'Yo, Ri!' At least four times I've been in the room right next to her and I didn't even turn around.''