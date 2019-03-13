Rihanna's friend's baby son was lucky enough to be the first person to listen to her new album.
Rihanna gave a friend's baby the ''first listen'' of her eagerly-awaited new album.
The 'California King Bed' singer took to Instagram to to tease her 68.8 million followers with a picture of her close pal Jennifer Rosales little boy Joshua sat on the mixing desk with ear defenders.
Alongside the studio snap, Rihanna wrote: ''Thank you @jennnrosales and @the_aa for blessing my day a lil mo (sic).''
His mom Jennifer added: ''When tia @badgalriri gives you the first listen. #newmusic (sic)''
The Bajan star has been dropping little hints about her record, but her producer The-Dream recently revealed that she is ''super close'' to finishing the long-awaited album.
The 30-year-old singer has kept fans waiting for new music for three years, since her last album 'Anti' in 2016, and according to The-Dream - who has worked with Rihanna since 2007 - her newest record is ''about done''.
He said: ''She's cooking, she's about done. She's about done. Super close.''
And although the versatile songwriter refused to give any more details about the 'Work' hitmaker's upcoming new music, he did also tease that Beyoncé is ''doing something'' in the studio too.
He said: ''She's doing something. I actually haven't talked to her about it - I've talked to the team about it because it's kind of just being coordinated. But she's doing something.''
For Rihanna, the news that her album is close to being finished comes after she recently teased her fans by joking that her Internet connection was poor when asked about the whereabouts of her new music.
The singer posted a video to her Instagram Stories that featured her waving a wad of cash, smiling and blowing a kiss to the camera and wrote: '''Where the album?'''
''Me: sorry my connection poor. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kuk Harrell - who worked with the star on 'Anti', as well as co-writing her hit songs 'Umbrella' and 'Only Girl (In the World)' - recently responded to one of the singer's fans who asked for an update on Rihanna's new music.
During an Instagram Live, they asked him: ''How's R9?'', to which he replied: ''R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It's incredible, And that's all I'm going to say.''
Although The-Dream believes her record is almost finished, there has been no official announcement from Rihanna about a release date for her ninth studio album.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...