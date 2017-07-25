Rihanna felt intimated by Cara Delevingne's acting talents during the making of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'.

The 29-year-old musician stars alongside Cara, 24, in the new Luc Besson-directed sci-fi movie, and has admitted to being impressed by the British beauty's acting skills.

Speaking at the European premiere of her new film in London on Monday (24.07.17), Rihanna told the Evening Standard newspaper: ''It was interesting to see her in this actress mould. Cara was so focused and so great in this. It blew me away.

''It made me nervous because I was like 'woah my part's coming up next, I have to deal with that.'''

And Cara has been similarly complimentary about the Bajan beauty in the past, saying she was ''born to act''.

Cara claimed that the chart-topping singer - who has previously starred in 'Battleship' and 'Home' - was always destined to be in front of the camera because she is ''mesmerising on set''.

The model-turned-actress explained: ''Rihanna is as mesmerising on set as she is on stage.

''She was born to act. There's a rare group of people that just have it, and she has it. What she does is astonishing.''

As well as singing and acting, Rihanna is also set to launch her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection this autumn.

The 'Work' hitmaker - who announced she would be expanding her Fenty range to include a make-up line earlier this year - recently took to social media to tease the Autumn/Winter 2017 capsule, which will be released in the upcoming months.

Rihanna shared the news with a picture of herself on her Instagram account, and she captioned the post: ''@fentybeauty#NewGenerationOfBeauty

Coming...this Fall!!!! (sic)''