Rihanna slid into Lizzo's DMs to congratulate her for her performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker praised Lizzo after she performed her hits 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good As Hell' at the annual music ceremony on Monday night (26.08.19).

She said: ''Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period. I am not going to bother her, 'cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna. She DM'ed me to tell me that I performed good. She said I f***ed the stage like it was my side b***h. Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard a** line! I might take that line.''

And the 31-year-old singer is excited for her collaboration with Justin Timberlake and praised his ''energy''.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I had fun doing it. Collaborations, for me, is about the energy and the relationship. I mean, it is Justin Timberlake, so I am not trying to be like, 'Ahh, I didn't have a good vibe with Justin Timberlake.' We had a lot of fun, we laughed a lot, he's got great energy. And so do I, and so, hmm, whatever we do will be made from love and made from fun. He gets lit in the studio. He goes crazy. He was like, 'Turn up!' It's his world, we're all kind of living in it.''