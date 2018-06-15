Rihanna has confirmed she is in the studio working on new music to follow her 2016 LP, 'Anti',' and last year's collaborations 'Lemon' and 'Wild Thoughts'.
Rihanna has confirmed she is working on new music.
The 30-year-old Bajan star is keeping details close to her chest, but has reassured fans that they can expect to hear something new from the star - who featured on DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' and N.E.R.D's 'Lemon' last year - at some point.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday night (15.06.18), she teases: ''I am actually in the studio at the moment.''
However, when asked when fans can expect new tunes, she said: ''You'll just have to wait and see.''
The 'Diamonds' singer was promoting her new movie, 'Ocean's 8', and made performer Olly Alexander from Years & Years' dreams come true being in the same room as his idol.
He said: ''I couldn't sleep when I found out who would be on the show.''
Asked which of them is his favourite, he said: ''It's you, it's you, it's you! You have been such an inspiration to me and I love you.''
Rihanna's castmates Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett and Helen Bonham Carter are also on the ITV show.
In April, it was rumoured that Rihanna is rumoured to be working on two new albums.
The singer was reportedly disappointed with how her last LP, 'Anti' performed, and is planning to storm the charts with a double-disc record of sizzling tracks.
A source said at the time: ''Rihanna wasn't happy with how her last album performed - even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops.
''She's currently recording two albums - one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks - and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won't mesh well on the same album.''
'Anti' was released in 2016 and was placed at number 32 in the UK in the end of year charts and five in the 2016 US Billboard 200.
It was reported last year that Rihanna had registered two new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers copyright organisation (ASCAP) titled 'Phatty' and 'Only One Who Knows'. 'Phatty' is thought to have been co-written with reggae artist Buju Banton.
'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One tonight (15.06.18) at 10.45pm.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...