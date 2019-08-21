Rihanna asked her team to find her a collection of old Baby Phat clothes because she's a huge fan of the brand.
The 31-year-old singer is said to be a huge fan of the American apparel brand, which was popular in the late 90s and early noughties, and asked her team to try and get their hands on some of the old pieces created by Kimora Lee Simmons.
Fashion historian Gabriel Held told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in an email that he has worked with the 'Stay' hitmaker's team a lot in the past and when they found out he had a number of original Baby Phat pieces, they asked to purchase his whole collection.
Meanwhile, the R&B superstar - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - is working with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to launch a new fashion brand under her name, and the star has revealed that she worked closely with LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive, Bernard Arnault, to get her creative ''vision'' perfect.
She said recently: ''I've been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognised for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license.
''I'm very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign and the make-up line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine. Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision.''
And the 'Work' songstress - whose collection will include ready-to-wear and accessories, including shoes, sunglasses and jewellery - used herself as a ''muse'' to create the much-anticipated range.
She explained: ''I love a corset. We put a corset in a suit, a dress, a shirt, a denim jacket and a T-shirt dress. I use myself as the muse. It's sweatpants with pearls, or a masculine denim jacket with a corset. I feel like we live in a world where people are embracing every bit of who they are. Look at Jaden Smith, Childish Gambino. They dare you to tell them not to.''
