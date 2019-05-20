Rihanna's favourite thing to do in London is walk around the streets ''incognito''.

The R&B superstar purchased a mansion in north-west London last summer and she admits she loves walking around the UK capital city and has devised a disguise so her fans don't spot her.

When asked what is one of things she most appreciates about living in London, she said: ''Walking around the block ... When I go walking, I try to keep it a little incognito ... The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive. Walking outside in the sun, that makes me happy. Like going to the grocery store - you know, there's a cute little Jamaican market near where I live right now.''

Rihanna, 31, has also cut down on her partying and prefers now to put all of her energy into her work projects, which include her upcoming Fenty high-fashion line which she has created in partnership with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

In an interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, she said: ''There has been quite an evolution in that party. In the beginning, it was just my culture, my life. And now, the party, believe it or not, is at work. I do not go out. I will go to a dinner. I try to have as much fun as I can during work. And even after work, when I'm literally in my kitchen having a drink, I invite all my staff. And we work, still.''

Rihanna - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - insists nothing is going to calm her creativity, especially not the fact she has amassed millions from her music because she is so ''passionate'' about her work.

She mused: ''I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working. I'm not being driven by money right now. Money is happening along the way, but I'm working out of what I love to do, what I'm passionate about. Work will change when my life changes in the future but an amount of money is not going to stop that.

''The money means that I can take care of my family. The money means that I can facilitate the businesses that I want to. I can create jobs for other people. My money is not for me; it's always the thought that I can help someone else or, in the future, for if I have kids.''