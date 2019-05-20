Rihanna says she's changed how she dresses since becoming ''thick and curvy'' and thinks this has influenced her fashion line.
The 31-year-old beauty mogul is preparing to debut her high-fashion line later this month in Paris, and the R&B superstar admitted that she's changed how she dresses ''in terms of her proportions'' since becoming more curvaceous.
In an interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, she said: ''It just changed how I dress in terms of my proportions. You wear what looks good on you and that's it. I'm thick and curvy right now, and so if I can't wear my own stuff then, I mean, that's not gonna work, right? And my size is not the biggest size. It's actually closer to the smallest size we have: We go up to a [French size] 46. We're saying we can meet you at any one drop that we put out.''
The range was created in partnership with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) and will be branded Fenty after the success of make-up line, and the 'Work' hitmaker insisted that she's been ''evolving throughout the fashion world''.
She said: ''I've been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognised for my style and then collaborating with brands.
''I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license. I'm very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer.
''I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign and the makeup line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine. Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision.''
