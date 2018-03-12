Rihanna has become the first female artist to surpass two million streams on Apple Music.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker made history over the weekend as she broke the record on the online service, and she appeared delighted with the news as she took to social media to celebrate her success.

Alongside an amusing video meme of a child dancing for joy, a clearly excited Rihanna joked: ''when I found out that I was the first female artist to cross 2 billion worldwide streams on Apple Music!

God is too lit!!!! (sic)''

The Bajan beauty has already smashed another record this year, as it was revealed last month she become the first-ever artist to earn eight number ones from one album in the history of Billboard's Dance Club Song chart.

'Anti' was first launched in 2016, but it's still making waves in the music industry, and 'Consideration' soared to the top of the charts to make history.

'Anti's record-breaking run actually began back on April 23, 2016, when 'Work' went to the summit.

Meanwhile, it appears that RiRi's success and talent could be intimidating to some performers, after legendary musician Nile Rogers admitted he is too shy of her to ask for a collaboration.

Despite working with the biggest stars in the music business - from the late Prince and David Bowie to Duran Duran and Pharrell Williams - he's yet to pluck up the courage to invite the 'Wild Thoughts' singer to his studio because every time he tries he freaks out and goes into ''fanboy'' mode.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, the 'Le Freak' hitmaker spilled: ''I adore Rihanna. I am a super fanboy. When I'm around Rihanna I almost can't move. She'll be sitting down and I'll want to go over, 'Yo, Ri!' At least four times I've been in the room right next to her and I didn't even turn around.''