Rihanna has apologised to her fans and admitted she won't be releasing a new album any time soon because she is so busy.
The 'Work' hitmaker has been keeping her supporters, who are nicknamed the Navy, waiting for her ninth record since the release of 'Anti' in 2016 but she's currently busy with other ventures, including her Savage x Fenty clothing range.
Asked when she will release an album, she said: ''Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it's the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion. Y'all gonna have to wait. Navy, I'm so sorry.''
But it seems the record is on the 31-year-old star's radar as she dismissed suggestions she could perform at the upcoming Super Bowl Half Time show in February because she needs to work on her album.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck.''
Meanwhile, the 'Diamonds' singer has admitted she'd love to record something with ''badass'' Lizzo.
She said: ''Gosh I love Lizzo. She's so badass.
''I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass.''
It was claimed a few days ago that Rihanna's new album will be released in December.
Several French reporters took to Twitter to on Sunday (08.09.19) the reveal the news was shared to them whilst attending Universal Music France's Open Session event.
One of the tweets by journalist Steven Bellery is translated as: ''The new album of @Rihanna will be released in December! #OpenSessionUniversal (sic)''
In June, the 'Umbrella' singer confirmed she was still working on recording the new material but didn't have a release date in mind yet.
When asked how much longer fans would have to wait, she said: ''I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month.''
