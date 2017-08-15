Rihanna and Sandra Bullock ''bonded'' over their love of hot dogs.

The 'We Found Love' singer stars with the Oscar-winning actress in the upcoming heist movie 'Ocean's Eight' and they love nothing more than sitting down to a meaty treat together.

Rihanna would like her fans to see pictures of her and her new pal enjoying a sizzling sausage because she wants to promote a healthy approach to food.

She said: ''On the set of 'Ocean's Eight', Sandra and I bonded over our love of hot dogs.

''Those are the pictures that I want fans to see, of us stuffing our faces so they know it's OK to eat what you want.''

The 29-year-old singer was recently mocked on social media for gaining weight, and while Rihanna insists she doesn't care about the cruel comments, she worries about the message it sends to her impressionable fans.

She told the new issue of Britain's Grazia magazine: ''It's important young girls know that it's OK to eat they like and that's why body shaming makes me so angry.

''It doesn't really worry me personally, but I hate the message it sends.

''It is absolutely OK to enjoy your food. I love fast food and you are never going to hear me apologise for that.

''Burgers, fries, hot dogs, pizza, you name it.

''I am not saying I eat it every day, but when I am on tour or filming, it's quick and easy and I know I am going to burn a good lot of it off.''

Rihanna can currently be seen in 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' and as well as 'Ocean's Eight', she also has a crime movie with Lupita Nyong'o in the pipeline, and she is loving the new direction her career has taken.

She said: ''Making movies is something I am loving. It's still new for me, but the more I work with these amazing directors and actresses, the more I am learning. It is definitely something I will do more of.''