Rihanna has been dating Hassan Jameel for ''months''.

The R&B megastar's relationship with the billionaire was revealed when the pair were photographed kissing in the pool of her private villa last month but it's transpired the lovebirds are further along in their romance than initially thought.

A source told the new issue of Us Weekly magazine that the pair have ''been hooking up for a few months,'' and that

Forbes Middle East valued the Saudi hunk's family's worth as much as $1.5 billion which would explain why the businessman was able to woo the 29-year-old singer by sending her a life size teddy via private jet in the early stages of their relationship.

Hassan hoped Rihanna would see that he is ''romantic'' by chartering the plane carrying the precious cargo around the globe.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It sounds outrageous, but these guys are obviously in a different world to the rest of us - although even by their standards with was a seriously big romantic gesture.''

Rihanna, 29, reportedly told her family about her new romance around a month ago, but her dad Ronald Fenty has admitted to being surprised by Hassan.

He said: ''A friend sent me [a picture of] them on Facebook of them kissing in the pool, I was looking for someone of colour, a darker colour, but whatever makes her happy. He's very tall. She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn't know who he was. I always tell her, 'Don't date an entertainer, don't date an athlete'.

''They are busy going this way and that way, they don't have any quality time, and they're good looking guys so women fall all over them.

''I didn't know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can't make you happy, you need to something in-between.''