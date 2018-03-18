Rihanna is a huge fan of 'Breaking Bad' thanks to Drake.
The popular American drama TV series' lead star Aaron Paul - who plays drug dealer Jesse Pinkman - has revealed the 31-year-old hip-hop star turned the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker - who he dated on-and-off - onto the show and how they both fangirled over him on separate occasions.
Recalling how he met the 'Hotline Bling' rapper in Paris on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Aaron said: ''We randomly met in Paris in a parking garage.
''I got out of my car... and he was with a bunch of people getting ready to get in a van. I'm like, 'Oh my God, there's Drake.'
''Then he just looks at me, runs over and gives me the biggest hug, and told me that he loved me.''
And on his meeting with the Bajan beauty, Aaron said: ''I was at some event and an SUV was driving by me, and it stops and the back door opens, and it's Rihanna.
''She jumps out... and literally starts running towards me. She threw her arms around me and said, 'I had to meet you, I needed proof of this. Then paparazzi took some pictures of us.''
The pair met again at a Super Bowl after party, where Aaron claims the R&B star started singing her song 'Stay' to him.
Aaron - who is married to filmmaker Lauren Parsekian - recalled: ''She walks to the end of the catwalk. I was on the second level of this small little venue.
''Then she starts singing 'Stay' directly to me.
''She does not lose eye contact with me. My wife is standing right next to me. She's like, 'She's singing to you.' And I'm like, ''I know!' Maybe she was looking in my general direction, but the story I tell is that she sang to me.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...