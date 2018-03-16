Bajan star Rihanna has accused Snapchat of shaming victims of domestic abuse.
The 'Work' hitmaker - who was assaulted by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown in February 2009 - has criticised the platform after it featured an advert that asked users whether they would rather ''slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown''.
In a post on her Instagram Story, Rihanna said: ''I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb! (sic)''
The 30-year-old star claimed her anger doesn't just relate to her own experience of domestic violence, but also ''all the women, children and men'' who have experience abuse in their lives.
She added: ''This isn't about my personal feelings, cause I don't have much of them... but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet.
''You let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-ology away. (sic)''
Snap Inc has since apologised for the ad and confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the issue.
A spokesperson for the company said: ''This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service. We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process.
''We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again.''
The company also said that it already supports the National Network to End Domestic Violence, while the group's Executive Vice-President is a member of Snapchat's Safety Advisory Board.
Last month, meanwhile, Kylie Jenner tweeted that she doesn't use the app anymore.
She wrote: ''sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad (sic)''
Following Kylie's tweet, the stock market value of the company fell by as much as $1.3 billion.
