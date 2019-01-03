Rihanna revealed that she was coming to rescue her fans ''busted'' post New Year skin with with the launch of her new Pro Filt'r Concealer which will be available in 50 shades to suit every skin tone.
Rihanna's make-up brand, Fenty Beauty, is launching 50 shades of concealer.
The 30-year-old 'Work' hitmaker revealed via her YouTube channel that she was coming to rescue her fans ''busted'' post New Year skin with with the launch of her new Pro Filt'r Concealer - to match her line of foundations - which will be available in 50 shades to suit every skin tone.
Speaking on Fenty Beauty By Rihanna on New Year's Day (01.01.19), she joked: ''Half of y'all looking busted. We are here, Fenty Beauty to the rescue.
''We are making a brand new concealer so as long as you know your pro-filt'r shade, we have a corresponding concealer to match and you don't even have to figure it out.''
The highly-anticipated concealer will be released alongside 10 additional shades of the Pro Filt'r Foundation line, bringing its total to 50 shades also, and the star admitted the dark circle remover is like a ''filter'' for your face.
She added: ''I put it on the brush if I'm having the early morning after a long night. Especially with a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky and picking up but this formula does not. It's almost like a filter, no caking, no creasing.''
Also announcing the news on Instagram, Fenty Beauty wrote: ''50 creamy, creaseproof, and longwearing shades of #PROFILTRCONCEALER are dropping for the new year! Get ready to cover your bags, dark circles, pimples, hyperpigmentation, and sins ! Available at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP on January 11! #THECURE (sic)''
Shop the new launches on January 11 on fentybeauty.com and Sephora.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...