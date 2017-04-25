Rihanna and Nicki Minaj are featured on DJ Khaled's forthcoming album 'Grateful'.

The 41-year-old hip-hop star confirmed that the R&B superstar and 'Anaconda' rapper will both appear on the already star-studded record - the follow-up to 2016's 'Major Key' - which also features the new single 'I'm The One' a collaboration between Khaled, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

Teasing the guest features also including Nas, he simply told Los Angeles' Power 106 radio: ''Be ready.''

The 'Do You Mind' hitmaker also took to Instagram unveil his collaborations with Nicki and the 'Work' singer.

Sharing a clip from the interview on the app, he wrote: ''THEY SAYING I CANT GET @badgirlriri on #GRATEFUL !!! Tell THEY BE READY !!! #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM IS COMING ! @wethebestmusic @epirecords @rocnation ME AND @asahakhaled we so focused ! FAN LUV I GOT US !!! (sic)''

And teasing the 34-year-old bootylicious babes duet, he wrote: ''AYO JUAN! Turn @nickiminaj vocals up ! #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM ITS COMING ! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation please keep EveryTING Top Secret! FAN LUV #GRATEFUL ITS COMING (sic)''

Previously released songs on the record include 'Shining' with Beyoncé and Jay Z.

On the uptempo track, Beyonce takes the lead and she adopts a boastful tone, singing: ''All of this winning/I've been losing my mind.''

There is also a track with 'One Dance' rapper Drake.

Khaled previously revealed his six-month-old son Asahd - whom he has with his fiancee Nicole Tuck - has had a big influence on his 10th album.

He previously said: ''The poops and the throw-ups, believe it or not, are blessings, so those [songs] are actually the real good ones. He actually threw up on me while I was mixing and working on 'Shining,' and when he threw up on me, that's a blessing.''