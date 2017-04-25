Rihanna and Nicki Minaj are featured on DJ Khaled's 10th studio album 'Grateful'.
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj are featured on DJ Khaled's forthcoming album 'Grateful'.
The 41-year-old hip-hop star confirmed that the R&B superstar and 'Anaconda' rapper will both appear on the already star-studded record - the follow-up to 2016's 'Major Key' - which also features the new single 'I'm The One' a collaboration between Khaled, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.
Teasing the guest features also including Nas, he simply told Los Angeles' Power 106 radio: ''Be ready.''
The 'Do You Mind' hitmaker also took to Instagram unveil his collaborations with Nicki and the 'Work' singer.
Sharing a clip from the interview on the app, he wrote: ''THEY SAYING I CANT GET @badgirlriri on #GRATEFUL !!! Tell THEY BE READY !!! #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM IS COMING ! @wethebestmusic @epirecords @rocnation ME AND @asahakhaled we so focused ! FAN LUV I GOT US !!! (sic)''
And teasing the 34-year-old bootylicious babes duet, he wrote: ''AYO JUAN! Turn @nickiminaj vocals up ! #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM ITS COMING ! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation please keep EveryTING Top Secret! FAN LUV #GRATEFUL ITS COMING (sic)''
Previously released songs on the record include 'Shining' with Beyoncé and Jay Z.
On the uptempo track, Beyonce takes the lead and she adopts a boastful tone, singing: ''All of this winning/I've been losing my mind.''
There is also a track with 'One Dance' rapper Drake.
Khaled previously revealed his six-month-old son Asahd - whom he has with his fiancee Nicole Tuck - has had a big influence on his 10th album.
He previously said: ''The poops and the throw-ups, believe it or not, are blessings, so those [songs] are actually the real good ones. He actually threw up on me while I was mixing and working on 'Shining,' and when he threw up on me, that's a blessing.''
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...