Sir Ridley Scott is reportedly in talks to helm Disney's 'The Merlin Saga'.

The 80-year-old filmmaker is believed to be undergoing negotiations with the media giants to helm the upcoming movie, which will be based around the iconic tale of the legendary wizard Merlin, who is a character from Arthurian legend.

According to a report by Variety magazine, Ridley's production company Scott Free is also said to be discussing producing deals, which will see the team produce alongside Gil Netter.

Philippa Boyens is already attached to write the feature, which will mark one of two Merlin themed releases in Disney's calendar. The other is a live-action remake of their 1963 animated feature 'The Sword in the Stone'.

Whilst a deal between Disney and Ridley is not yet closed, Variety's sources have claimed the project will likely be Ridley's next movie.

'The Merlin Saga' is being adapted from the series of books published in the late 1990s and early 2000s by T.A. Barron, which followed a young Merlin before he went on to become the mentor for the fictional character of King Arthur.

Ridley's possible employment comes after he recently revealed he would never helm a 'Star Wars' movie, as he thinks he's too ''dangerous'' for the franchise, which is also owned by Disney.

He said: ''I'm too dangerous for that. I think they [Disney/Lucasfilm] like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself.

''When you get a guy who's done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever. It's f**king stupid.''

Disney will no doubt have to shell out a hefty fee to get Ridley on board for 'The Merlin Saga' - which has not yet been cast - but the star insists the costs will be worth it.

He claimed: ''You can get me for my fee, which is heavy, but I'll be under budget and on time.

''This is where experience does matter, it's as simple as that! It can make you dull as dishwater, but if you're really experienced and you know what you're doing, it's f**king essential.

''Grow into it, little by little. Start low-budget, get a little bit bigger, maybe after $20 million, you can go to $80. But don't suddenly go to $160.''