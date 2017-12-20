Sir Ridley Scott will never releasing Kevin Spacey's cut of 'All the Money in the World'.

The 80-year-old filmmaker helmed the new John Paul Getty biopic and decided to cut Spacey from the film after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault by numerous men, following actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that he made inappropriate advances to him when he was 14 years old.

Scott brought in Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer to play the Getty Oil Company magnate instead.

The filmmaker spent $10 million reshooting 22 scenes in the kidnapping drama with his new-look cast, and has now admitted he will be putting away Spacey's version of the film.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Scott said: ''[It's] highly unlikely. I think this would be put away for a while. That version, because I wouldn't want to bring it out. It wouldn't be right, put it that way.''

The film follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.

Recently Williams and Mark Wahlberg, who stars as advisor and CIA operative Fletcher Chase, revealed they didn't ask for more money to be added on to their salaries when they did the re-shoots.

Williams, 37, said: ''I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet.

''I adore [Ridley], worship him, would do anything for him. I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited. I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.''