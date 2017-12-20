Sir Ridley Scott has revealed he won't be releasing his original cut of 'All the Money in the World' following the firing of Kevin Spacey.
Sir Ridley Scott will never releasing Kevin Spacey's cut of 'All the Money in the World'.
The 80-year-old filmmaker helmed the new John Paul Getty biopic and decided to cut Spacey from the film after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault by numerous men, following actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that he made inappropriate advances to him when he was 14 years old.
Scott brought in Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer to play the Getty Oil Company magnate instead.
The filmmaker spent $10 million reshooting 22 scenes in the kidnapping drama with his new-look cast, and has now admitted he will be putting away Spacey's version of the film.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Scott said: ''[It's] highly unlikely. I think this would be put away for a while. That version, because I wouldn't want to bring it out. It wouldn't be right, put it that way.''
The film follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.
Recently Williams and Mark Wahlberg, who stars as advisor and CIA operative Fletcher Chase, revealed they didn't ask for more money to be added on to their salaries when they did the re-shoots.
Williams, 37, said: ''I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet.
''I adore [Ridley], worship him, would do anything for him. I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited. I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
Director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven) talks about world of his new film,...