Sir Ridley Scott insists 'Alien 5' will never happen.

It was previously reported Neill Blomkamp was to produce and direct another installment of the sci-fi saga but the franchise's creator - who has most recently been working on prequel 'Alien: Covenant' - thinks it is unlikely to ever come to fruition as there wasn't even a script for the story.

Speaking to AlloCine magazine, Scott said: ''I don't think it will ever see the light of day. There was never a script. Just an idea that evolved from a dozen or so pages.

''I had to participate as producer but it didn't go farther because Fox decided it didn't want to do it.

''As far I was concerned, I had already done 'Prometheus' and I was working on 'Alien: Covenant'.''

Asked if he thinks the fifth film will ever happen, he added: ''I dunno.''

Back in 2015, concept art images were released by Blomkamp on his social media pages which sparked excitement for the fans of the franchise however the film now doesn't look like it will be going ahead.

Although Scott has revealed 'Alien 5' won't be going ahead, he has revealed earlier this year he has already written the next part of his prequel series which is rumoured to be four films in total.

The director also reassured fans he will not be closing down the franchise any time soon.

'Alien: Covenant' will see Michael Fassbender's character David returning alongside Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw as they journey to meet their creators.

James Franco, Katherine Waterston, and Guy Pearce also appear in the sci-fi thriller which serve as part of the 'Alien' film franchise, and as a sequel to Ridley Scott's 2012 feature 'Prometheus'.

'Alien: Covenant' is released later this month.