Sir Ridley Scott is set to direct the film adaptation of 'Queen & Country'.

The 80-year-old movie-maker was linked to the role in March, and he's now confirmed he has agreed to helm the project, which is based on the Oni Press comic book written by Greg Rucka.

Asked whether the rumours about his involvement were true, Ridley said: ''Oh yeah, I'm kind of already knee-deep.

''It's a very good piece of writing, to begin with.

''Frequently in these things, I know I shouldn't say because I'm gonna get misquoted here, but comic strip things are certainly lacking in making sense, or dialogue, but this one has really been very well adapted.''

The upcoming movie will tell the story of British spy Tara Chace, who works for Mi6 as a secret operative who embarks on a series of dangerous missions.

Ridley is a huge fan of the character and has claimed that Tara would easily be able to rival James Bond.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies, Ridley explained: ''There's nothing like a great story to attach to a Bond film, right?

''She's not exactly Bondish, but she's a female version. Could she kick his ass? Probably.''

Meanwhile, Ridley recently received BAFTA's highest honour - the BAFTA Fellowship - at its annual film awards in London.

Prior to collecting his accolade, Ridley was hailed by the BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry, who praised him for his ''passion and unrelenting pursuit of excellence''.

She said: ''Ridley Scott is a visionary director, one of the great British film-makers whose work has made an indelible mark on the history of cinema.

''Forty years since his directorial debut, his films continue to cross the boundaries of style and genre, engaging audiences and inspiring the next generation of film talent.''