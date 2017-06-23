Acclaimed director Sir Ridley Scott has suggested that more 'Blade Runner' sequels might be in the works.
Sir Ridley Scott has hinted that more 'Blade Runner' sequels might be in the pipeline.
The acclaimed movie-maker serves as a producer for the new 'Blade Runner' movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Harrison Ford - and Sir Ridley has suggested that additional films are already in the works.
Asked about the prospect of making more 'Blade Runner' movies, Sir Ridley said: ''You know what, ['Star Wars' creator George Lucas] has always proved that. Of course there's always something. George Lucas.
''You know, and the way he's handled 'Star Wars' has been spectacular.''
Sir Ridley claimed he's been trying to copy George's approach with the 'Alien' franchise, admitting he's previously been reluctant to embrace the idea of making sequels.
Speaking to IGN, the Hollywood director shared: ''It's what I've been trying to do to really evolve 'Alien', because in those days I wasn't into making sequels.
''But now suddenly you realise, 'well, that's stupid.' I'll use the word 'duh' again, right? You'd better get into sequels, duh. So, that's in a way what I've been doing.''
Sir Ridley's comments come shortly after Harrison admitted he signed up for 'Blade Runner 2049' because it felt like the right time to revisit his character Rick Deckard.
The Hollywood legend played the lead in the original 1982 movie and reprises his role in the upcoming sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve.
Harrison said: ''The character Rick Deckard is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There's a very strong emotional context.
''The relationship between the character Deckard, that I play, and other characters is fascinating. I think it's interesting to develop a character after a period of time - to revisit a character.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
Director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven) talks about world of his new film,...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...