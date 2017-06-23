Sir Ridley Scott has hinted that more 'Blade Runner' sequels might be in the pipeline.

The acclaimed movie-maker serves as a producer for the new 'Blade Runner' movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Harrison Ford - and Sir Ridley has suggested that additional films are already in the works.

Asked about the prospect of making more 'Blade Runner' movies, Sir Ridley said: ''You know what, ['Star Wars' creator George Lucas] has always proved that. Of course there's always something. George Lucas.

''You know, and the way he's handled 'Star Wars' has been spectacular.''

Sir Ridley claimed he's been trying to copy George's approach with the 'Alien' franchise, admitting he's previously been reluctant to embrace the idea of making sequels.

Speaking to IGN, the Hollywood director shared: ''It's what I've been trying to do to really evolve 'Alien', because in those days I wasn't into making sequels.

''But now suddenly you realise, 'well, that's stupid.' I'll use the word 'duh' again, right? You'd better get into sequels, duh. So, that's in a way what I've been doing.''

Sir Ridley's comments come shortly after Harrison admitted he signed up for 'Blade Runner 2049' because it felt like the right time to revisit his character Rick Deckard.

The Hollywood legend played the lead in the original 1982 movie and reprises his role in the upcoming sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Harrison said: ''The character Rick Deckard is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There's a very strong emotional context.

''The relationship between the character Deckard, that I play, and other characters is fascinating. I think it's interesting to develop a character after a period of time - to revisit a character.''