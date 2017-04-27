Fans can now fill in the gaps before 'Alien: Covenant' is released next month by watching a newly released prologue which reveals what happens to the 'Prometheus' survivors.

The prologue opens with white text upon a black background detailing what happened during the Sir Ridley Scott's 2012 'Alien' prequel which reads: ''In 2093 The Prometheus expedition went looking for humanity's creators. The mission ended in disaster after the discovery of a deadly alien pathogen. The survivors continue their search...''

A voice then enters filling in more gaps about the journey the ship is taking. For those who have seen 'Prometheus' will recognise the voice as David, played by Michael Fassbender.

The synthetic robot says: ''After we made contact with the engineers the Prometheus was destroyed. All hands were lost but I escaped with Elizabeth on one of their ships. I was badly injured on our mission. She put me back together. I never experienced such compassion. Certainly not from Mr Weyland. Or from any human.''

Fans of 'Prometheus' will know David's head was removed from his body at the end of the film by an Engineer extra-terrestrial but being a synthetic he survived.

The prologue shows Elizabeth Shaw, played by Noomi Rapace, putting the synthetic back together.

Direct dialogue from the prologue hears David giving her instructions saying: ''Green to green. Red to red. Meant to be simple.''

Elizabeth then replies: ''I'm doing my best.''

David then looks at the human and says: ''You've very kind at heart you know.''

The voice over begins again during shots of the two characters working to input their navigation and control the ship.

David's voice says: ''We were able to activate their ship and set course to their home world. We were finally going to meet our creator.''

Over shots including one where David shows Shaw a picture he has drawn of her, Shaw asks ''how long?'' with David replying ''Impossible to say''.

The human then cautiously asks ''what if they know better than us?'' A shot then shows Shaw inside a sleeping tank with David stood over her.

He replies: ''So long as they are not any worse. Sleep tight. I'll wake you when we arrive''. The pod then closes.

David's figure walks towards the camera and his voice is overheard again and he says: ''And then I was alone again.

''I learned of their ways and awaited our arrival.''

A shot of the ship enters into a planet and gradually moves of the land into what appears to be some sort of civilisation.

As the space ship begins to land, faint cheering can be heard in the distance. David is then seen staring down from the ship, which has land next to a large tower.

His voice over then says: ''Look on my works you mighty ... and despair.''

The screen then goes to black.

'Alien: Covenant' is released on May 18.