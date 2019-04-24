Ride have released the lead single 'Future Love' from their forthcoming album 'This Is Not A Safe Place'.

Former Oasis bassist Andy Bell's indie shoegazing band - also comprised of Mark Gardener, Laurence 'Loz' Colbert and Steve Queralt - will drop their follow-up to 2017's 'Weather Diaries' on August 16.

On the upbeat summertime anthem, Andy sings: ''Skies are blue / And I can't do anything / And the days seem so long / Now you've got me going /Yeah, you've got me going.''

A press release states that the track is: ''steeped in the heady haze of the start of a relationship, when anything seems possible, and one that's sure to strike a chord as the shimmering start of the summer comes into view.''

The 'Vapour Trail' group recorded the new material with regular producer Erol Alkan.

Andy, 48, joined Oasis as the bass player in 2000 along with guitarist Gem Archer following the departure of original members Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan, and remained in the band until Noel Gallagher quit in August 2009 following a huge backstage bust-up with his brother and the band's frontman Liam Gallagher.

Liam, Andy and Gem formed new group Beady Eye with drummer Chris Sharrock in the wake of the 'Supersonic' rockers' demise but after releasing two albums, 'Different Gear, Still Speeding' and 'BE', they disbanded in October 2014, prompting Andy to reform Ride.

'This Is Not A Safe Place' is released on indie label Wichita Recordings.

The track-listing for 'This Is Not A Safe Place' is as follows:

1. 'R.I.D.E'.

2. 'Future Love'

3. 'Repetition'

4. 'Kill Switch'

5. 'Clouds of Saint Marie'

6. 'Eternal Recurrence'

7. '15 Minutes'

8. 'Jump Jet'

9. 'Dial Up'

10. 'End Game'

11. 'Shadows Behind the Sun'

12. 'In This Room'