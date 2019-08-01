Ricky Wilson thinks his TV career saved The Kaiser Chiefs.

The 41-year-old musician signed up as a coach on the TV talent show The Voice in 2013 and although he was accused of selling out, Ricky believes it was a healthy thing to do for the sake of his band's future.

He told BBC.com: ''I thoroughly enjoy going on TV and stringing sentences together and sitting on a sofa next to Giles Brandreth.

''There's a lot of people who don't like doing that, who think it gets in the way of the music. But if other bands had someone like me in them, they'd do a lot better.''

The band have just released their seventh album 'Duck' and Ricky admitted that in the past he has struggled to come up with melodies for their tunes.

He said: ''It's a lot of pressure. There've been a few in the past where the band think it's the best thing they've ever done and I'm like, 'I've got nothing'.''

Ricky has been more honest than ever on the latest album, admitting on the track 'Golden Oldies' that buying a puppy made him unsure if he will ever become a father.

He said: ''The puppy's now three-and-a-half but I still haven't got an answer. I'm thinking about children more and more but ''I find it quite uncomfortable talking about it, because I just don't know.

''But then, that's what the song's about... And the great thing about being in a band is you can write songs and it might help you answer those questions.''

He also shares his thoughts on ageing in the track 'The Battle For Seattle', referencing two of Seattle's most famous characters.

He explained: ''When I was a teenager, I thought I was Kurt Cobain, but then you get old and you see, no, you're Frasier Crane.

''You are just desperate to settle down. So desperate that it'll never happen.''