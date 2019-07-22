Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson battled alcohol addiction caused by his anxiety.

The 41-year-old rocker has dealt with anxiety for many years, and once had an attack in the form of severe dizziness when he first appeared as a guest judge on 'The Voice' in 2015.

And Ricky has now said he used to self medicate with alcohol to help ease the symptoms of his anxiety.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper's G2 Interview, he said: ''It's always available and legal. Plus people really like to see - the guy who was on stage - afterwards. They like to see you drinking ... so I would get drunk.

''It becomes a weird hobby to take your mind off everything else. I'd be like, 'I'm away for three weeks, I'll get through this by not really noticing.' And as long as I can do my job properly, everything will be all right.

''On a personal level, I think it was bad. Enough to want to stop. But in the grand scheme of things? I think I drank less than most people spilled.''

The 'Ruby' singer doesn't believe he was ever dependent on alcohol, but instead says he became obsessed with ''finding ways to do it''.

Ricky said: ''I was more dependent on finding ways to do it than I was doing it. I liked the game of it.

''I liked the fact that it was something I'd plan. I was quite sneaky and I got sneakier. The fun was in hiding it.''

The frontman has since quit drinking, and although he never sought professional help, he says he eventually quit by talking to others who had gone through rehab.

He said: ''When you don't drink and you're living in a world full of drink, you suddenly meet a lot more people who are in the same boat as you. You gravitate towards people and it's interesting how many of them are out there.''

Kaiser Chiefs are set to release their seventh studio album, 'Duck', on July 26 on Polydor.